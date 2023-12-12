Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Iteris Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 69,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,607. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Iteris
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
