Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 69,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,607. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iteris

About Iteris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in Iteris by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Iteris in the third quarter worth about $390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Iteris by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

