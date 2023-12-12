J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.250-9.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,025.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.25. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,066.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

