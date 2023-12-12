Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Down 65.0% in November

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the November 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Jackpot Digital Stock Performance
JPOTF remained flat at $0.05 on Tuesday. 10,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,797. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
About Jackpot Digital
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jackpot Digital
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.