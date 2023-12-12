Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Down 65.0% in November

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the November 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jackpot Digital Stock Performance

JPOTF remained flat at $0.05 on Tuesday. 10,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,797. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

