James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 430.0% in November

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 430.0% from the November 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 50.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

James Hardie Industries stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.33 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

