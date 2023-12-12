Janesh Moorjani Sells 6,930 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $796,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,010.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ESTC traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.35. 1,016,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,353. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $118.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,822,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 19,872.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,553 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,154,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

