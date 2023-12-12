Jet Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $92,669.37 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $92,669.37 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00417828 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $98,193.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

