Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Short Interest Update

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 180.2% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jin Medical International Stock Performance

Jin Medical International stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 90,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,779. Jin Medical International has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58.

Get Jin Medical International alerts:

About Jin Medical International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.