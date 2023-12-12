Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Short Interest Update

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 180.2% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Jin Medical International Stock Performance
Jin Medical International stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 90,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,779. Jin Medical International has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58.
About Jin Medical International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jin Medical International
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- What is a good dividend yield?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.