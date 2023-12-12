John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Down 75.9% in November

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. 7,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,098. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
