John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Down 75.9% in November

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance

John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. 7,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,098. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

John Hancock Investors Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 148.0% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 309,401 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 99.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

