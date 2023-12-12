John Harry Kousinioris Sells 76,941 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20.

TransAlta Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE TA traded down C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.28. 331,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,814. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of C$10.02 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4796321 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.32.

Get Our Latest Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.