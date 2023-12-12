John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WLY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.79. 403,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,451. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -66.99%.

In related news, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other John Wiley & Sons news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,918,000 after buying an additional 1,909,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,620,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,954 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 950,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

