Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Update

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Jollibee Foods Price Performance

OTCMKTS JBFCY traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 669. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. Jollibee Foods has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $18.84.

Jollibee Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0579 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Jollibee Foods’s previous dividend of $0.05. Jollibee Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 9.97%.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

