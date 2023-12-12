JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $830.00

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.42) and last traded at GBX 830 ($10.42), with a volume of 182381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 826 ($10.37).

JPMorgan American Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 798.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 784.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pui Kei Yuen bought 2,500 shares of JPMorgan American stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £20,250 ($25,420.54). Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan American Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

