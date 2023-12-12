K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys Shares of 78,888 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 124,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,258. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

