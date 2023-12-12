K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $1.01 Million in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRAC. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,245,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,945,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,442,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 161.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get Broad Capital Acquisition alerts:

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRAC stock remained flat at $10.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 50,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Broad Capital Acquisition Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.