K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $883,000 in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHAA. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $2,795,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 100.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 29.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $469,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPY Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OHAA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 945. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the healthcare and healthcare related industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.