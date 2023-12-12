K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $308,000 Investment in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $438,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 418.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 91,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 73,887 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,263,000. 36.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BFAC remained flat at $10.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,730. Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

