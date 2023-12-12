Kathy E. Veltri Sells 75,000 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. 463,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.34. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arhaus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arhaus by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arhaus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

