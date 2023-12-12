KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires 4,444 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 476,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.8% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

IAU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $39.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

