KB Financial Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 243.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 0.4% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $424.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.45. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

