KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 430.4% in November

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 430.4% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

KBC Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KBC Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. 68,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,574. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. KBC Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBC Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.92%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Stories

