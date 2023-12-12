KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the November 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KDDI Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. 196,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. KDDI has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $16.67.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.01 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, research analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Further Reading

