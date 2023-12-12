Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading Up 4.9%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.73. Approximately 248,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 224,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KROS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,015,000 after purchasing an additional 372,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,744,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 85.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 531,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 71,744 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

