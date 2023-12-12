Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the November 15th total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 93,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KGFHY. Investec upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 350 ($4.39) to GBX 325 ($4.08) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

Further Reading

