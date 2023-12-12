Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 26,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

