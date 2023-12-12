Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 26,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.
About Koç Holding A.S.
