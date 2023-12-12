Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE KFY remained flat at $55.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. 288,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,601. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

