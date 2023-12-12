Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.310-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNUT. HSBC decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Krispy Kreme from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.05.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 0.7 %

Krispy Kreme stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $407.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.68 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

