L. Jack Lord Sells 2,100 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 312,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,085. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PB

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.