Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.160–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.250-0.340 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Lands’ End

Shares of LE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 101,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,799. The company has a market cap of $265.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In other Lands’ End news, Director John Mcclain bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 463,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

