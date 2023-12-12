Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.0 million-$520.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.4 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -0.160–0.070 EPS.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 101,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.98. Lands’ End has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $10.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lands’ End news, Director John Mcclain bought 4,000 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,225.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 463,900.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 50.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.