Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Sells $225,800.56 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $225,800.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 327,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elias Farhat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $99,888.60.

On Thursday, November 30th, Elias Farhat sold 2,258 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $23,325.14.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $439.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $277.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 35.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 100.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 75,534 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

