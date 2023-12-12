Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,144,574 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of BP worth $245,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 20.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.10.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

