Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775,648 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Relx worth $275,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Relx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Relx by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 211,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,915 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.66) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Investec upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.92) to GBX 3,170 ($39.79) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.66) to GBX 3,200 ($40.17) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,898.33.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

