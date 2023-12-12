Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on January 12th

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 129.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 134.3%.

NYSE:LEG opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

