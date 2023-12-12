LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells $1,212,912.96 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. 119,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,304. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

