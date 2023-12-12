Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Life Healthcare Group Price Performance
Shares of Life Healthcare Group stock remained flat at $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,621. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. Life Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile
