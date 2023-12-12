LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.520-0.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.0 million-$226.0 million.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.77. 39,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 million, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.74. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.36 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 1.20%.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeVantage

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darwin Lewis acquired 4,124 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $28,620.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,408 shares in the company, valued at $620,491.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LifeVantage by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

