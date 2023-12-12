Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $130-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.60 million.

NASDAQ:LGND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 57,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,530. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.75.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.38 per share, with a total value of $237,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

