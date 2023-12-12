Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Buys C$2,894,500.00 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,894,500.00.

Shares of Linamar stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$58.08. 97,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.75. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$56.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.24. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 9.5693069 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNR. Raymond James downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linamar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$83.20.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

