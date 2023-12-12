Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.42. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Liquidity Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 22.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 839,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 155,121 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.