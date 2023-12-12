Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $127.24

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $127.24 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,193,356 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,161,606.2084944 with 795,162,981.2084944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00415984 USD and is down -19.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $702.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
