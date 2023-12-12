Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $127.24

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $127.24 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,193,356 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,161,606.2084944 with 795,162,981.2084944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00415984 USD and is down -19.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $702.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.