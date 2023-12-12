Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $127.24

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $127.24 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,193,356 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,161,606.2084944 with 795,162,981.2084944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00415984 USD and is down -19.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $702.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.