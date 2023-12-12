Lorena Anabel Fernandez Sells 1,750 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $49,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,237.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dream Finders Homes stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,590. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $895.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 192.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFH. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

