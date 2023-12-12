Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.770-2.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.0 million-$270.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $265.4 million.

Lovesac Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LOVE stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. 368,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,640. The stock has a market cap of $392.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.80 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $81,916.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,287.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lovesac by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lovesac by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lovesac by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Lovesac by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

Further Reading

