Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.340-12.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 4.850-4.930 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $481.23.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $503.65. 1,716,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,882. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.12 and a 200 day moving average of $390.26. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $507.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 670.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

