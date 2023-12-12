Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCN remained flat at $7.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 25,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Institutional Trading of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

