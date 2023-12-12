Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

MCN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. 26,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 31.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

