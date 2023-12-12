Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Short Interest Down 62.8% in November

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the November 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MGMNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 15,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34. Magna Mining has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

Magna Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the Shakespeare Mine consisting of 29 patented claims, 3 leased claims, and 787 mining claims covering an area of 18074.94 hectares located in Sudbury, Canada.

