Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Short Interest Down 62.8% in November

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the November 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Magna Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MGMNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 15,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34. Magna Mining has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.13.
Magna Mining Company Profile
