Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.280–0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.0 million-$95.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.3 million.

Shares of MKFG stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.46. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 100.83% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. Analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKFG. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Markforged from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Markforged during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Markforged by 554.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Markforged by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Markforged by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

