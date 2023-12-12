Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $279.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 32,586 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marten Transport

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.