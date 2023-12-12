Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Trading Up 5%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.05 and last traded at $107.67. Approximately 277,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 689,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

